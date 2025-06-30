Viper Energy Announces Merger with Sitio Royalties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Viper Energy ( (VNOM) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 1, 2025, Viper Energy, Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LLC completed the acquisition of mineral and royalty interests from Endeavor Energy Resources, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. Subsequently, on June 2, 2025, Viper entered into a merger agreement with Sitio Royalties Corp., aiming to acquire Sitio in an all-equity transaction. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen Viper’s position in the energy market by expanding its asset base and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (VNOM) stock is a Buy with a $41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Viper Energy stock, see the VNOM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VNOM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VNOM is a Outperform.

Viper Energy receives a strong overall score due to its robust financial performance and strategic corporate events, which enhance its market position and operational efficiency. The positive sentiment from the earnings call and attractive valuation further contribute to the favorable outlook, despite mixed technical indicators.

To see Spark’s full report on VNOM stock, click here.

More about Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. is a Delaware corporation involved in the energy sector, primarily focusing on acquiring mineral and royalty interests. The company operates alongside Viper Energy Partners LLC and is engaged in strategic transactions to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 1,390,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $8.37B

For a thorough assessment of VNOM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue