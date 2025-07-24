VIP Play CFO Resignation Amid Strategic Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VIP Play ( (VIPZ) ) has provided an update.

VIP Play, Inc. announced a significant financial arrangement with Excel Family Partners, LLLP, involving a First Amended and Restated Discretionary Convertible Revolving Line Of Credit Demand Note valued at up to $14 million. This agreement, which includes a conversion option into common stock, reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to support its operations. Additionally, the company disclosed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Jim Mackey, effective August 8, 2025, and has initiated a transition process to identify a successor. The departure comes during a transformative period for the company, which remains focused on executing its strategic priorities and reaffirming its financial guidance.

More about VIP Play

VIP Play, Inc. is a technology-driven leader in interactive consumer engagement, pioneering the future of mobile sports wagering. The company operates a proprietary technology platform in Tennessee and holds an interim iGaming and mobile sports-betting license in West Virginia, offering a modern sportsbook with unique wager offerings, sweepstakes contests, and social features.

Average Trading Volume: 14,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.52M

