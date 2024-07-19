Viomi Technology Sharpens Focus on Water Solutions

Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) has released an update.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is set to concentrate on its home water solution business by divesting its IoT@Home portfolio products for RMB65 million in cash to its founder, Mr. Xiaoping Chen. The decision aligns with the company’s ‘Focus’ strategy, aiming to optimize their offerings in smart home technology. The transaction is expected to enhance Viomi’s position in providing AI-powered drinking water solutions for households.

