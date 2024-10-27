Vinyl Group’s Strategic Financial Boost Through Real Wise Deal

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Limited has announced a significant financial move with Real Wise Group Holdings acquiring a convertible note from Songtradr, resulting in $0.8 million in cash and a reduction of $1.564 million in debt. This transaction boosts Real Wise’s shareholding to 37.37% of Vinyl Group’s issued capital, while also providing potential future funds of $2.2 million from options. This strategic move aims to strengthen Vinyl Group’s financial position without further diluting shareholder value.

