VinFast Reports Strong Q3 2025 EV and E-Scooter Deliveries

VinFast Auto ( (VFS) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, VinFast announced its global deliveries for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a 7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 74% increase year-over-year with 38,195 electric vehicles delivered. The VF 3 and VF 5 models were the top sellers, contributing significantly to the total deliveries. Additionally, VinFast delivered 120,052 e-scooters and e-bikes in 3Q25, marking a substantial 73% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 535% increase year-over-year. The company will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 21, 2025, followed by a live webcast to discuss its business performance and strategy.

Spark’s Take on VFS Stock

VinFast Auto’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and high leverage. While the company shows promising growth in deliveries and international expansion, these positives are overshadowed by significant financial instability and valuation concerns.

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, is Vietnam’s leading automotive manufacturer focused on creating a sustainable future through the production of electric vehicles, including SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses. The company exports its products to key markets across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 535,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.67B

