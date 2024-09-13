VinaCapital’s Share Repurchase and Voting Rights Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited announces the repurchase and cancellation of 100,000 of its Ordinary USD Shares at GBP 4.57 each on September 13, 2024. This transaction has adjusted the total number of voting rights in the company to 149,734,835. Shareholders can use this figure for any necessary notifications regarding their interest in the company as per the FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

