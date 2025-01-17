VinaCapital Releases December 2024 Monthly Report

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD ( (GB:VOF) ) has shared an announcement.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has released its monthly report for December 2024, made available through electronic distribution to shareholders and for download on the company’s website. This report is accessible at VinaCapital’s offices in Ho Chi Minh City, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited operates within the investment management industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities primarily in Vietnam. The company is managed by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, which oversees its investment strategies and shareholder communications.

YTD Price Performance: 6.56%

Average Trading Volume: 6,949

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

