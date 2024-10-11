VinaCapital Fund’s Share Buyback and Cancellation

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

On October 11, 2024, the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited repurchased and cancelled 100,000 of its own USD Shares at a price of GBP 4.782014 each. Post transaction, the company’s total number of treasury shares is 6,182,716, and the total voting rights count stands at 148,078,246. Shareholders can use this information for disclosure and transparency rule calculations as per the FCA.

