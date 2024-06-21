VinaCapital Buyback Reduces Shares, Sets Votes

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD (GB:VOF) has released an update.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has announced the buyback and cancellation of 55,379 of its own Ordinary Shares on June 21, 2024, at a price of GBP 5.01115 per share. This transaction has resulted in the total number of voting rights in the company being set at 152,255,656. Interested parties can find more details on the company’s website.

