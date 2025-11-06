Vimeo, Inc. Reports Mixed Earnings Amid Merger Plans

Vimeo, Inc. ( (VMEO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vimeo, Inc. presented to its investors.

Vimeo, Inc. is a leading provider of video hosting, sharing, and services, operating in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, known for its innovative video experience platform that integrates technology with creative solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Vimeo, Inc. presented a mixed financial performance with modest revenue growth and a slight net loss, amidst strategic developments including a pending merger.

The company reported revenues of $105.8 million for the quarter, a slight increase from the previous year, driven by growth in its Vimeo Enterprise segment. However, Vimeo faced a net loss of $2.3 million, reflecting increased operating expenses, particularly in research and development, and sales and marketing. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $320.6 million, indicating a stable liquidity position. Additionally, Vimeo announced a pending merger with Bending Spoons US Inc., valued at approximately $1.38 billion, which could significantly impact its future operations and market presence.

Looking ahead, Vimeo’s management remains focused on completing the merger with Bending Spoons, which is expected to enhance its capabilities and market reach. The company anticipates further transaction costs related to the merger but remains optimistic about its strategic direction and potential for growth in the competitive video platform market.

