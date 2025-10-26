Village Farms to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Village Farms International ( (VFF) ) has shared an update.

Village Farms International announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 10, 2025, followed by a conference call for analysts. The company continues to strengthen its position in the cannabis industry, leveraging its extensive greenhouse capacity in Canada and expanding its international reach. This announcement underscores Village Farms’ strategic focus on growth within the cannabis sector and its commitment to investor engagement.

Spark’s Take on VFF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VFF is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 59 reflects a balance between positive technical indicators and mixed financial performance. The stock’s bullish momentum is a strong point, but high valuation and financial challenges weigh on the score. The positive earnings call sentiment is not factored into the score due to its exclusion from the weighted calculation.

More about Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc. is a leading company in Controlled Environment Agriculture, primarily focusing on high-value, plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. Initially a major fresh produce supplier in the US and Canada, Village Farms has shifted its focus to high-growth cannabinoid opportunities globally, maintaining a strong presence in the cannabis industry through its Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, and international ventures. The company also explores renewable energy through a partnership with Terreva Renewables.

Average Trading Volume: 2,861,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $371.7M

