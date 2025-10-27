Viking Therapeutics’ VK2735 Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Weight Management in Type 2 Diabetes

Viking Therapeutics ((VKTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Viking Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 78-Week Efficacy and Safety Study of VK2735 Administered Subcutaneously for Weight Management in Participants With Type 2 Diabetes Who Are Obese, or Overweight.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VK2735, a peptide GLP-1 and GIP dual agonist, in promoting weight loss among adults with Type 2 Diabetes who are either obese or overweight.

The intervention being tested is VK2735, administered once weekly in varying doses of 7.5mg, 12.5mg, and 17.5mg, compared against a placebo. VK2735 is designed to aid weight management by acting as a dual agonist for GLP-1 and GIP, potentially enhancing metabolic processes related to weight loss.

The study employs a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm design. It involves triple masking, meaning the participant, care provider, and investigator are unaware of the group assignments, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Key dates for the study include its start date on July 29, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruitment status and progress towards completion.

The update on this study could influence Viking Therapeutics’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position. With the growing demand for effective weight management solutions for Type 2 Diabetes, VK2735 could position Viking Therapeutics as a competitive player in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

