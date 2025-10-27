Viking Therapeutics’ VK2735: A Promising Phase 3 Study for Weight Management

Viking Therapeutics ((VKTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Viking Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 78-Week Efficacy and Safety Study of VK2735 Administered Subcutaneously for Weight Management in Participants Without Type 2 Diabetes Who Are Obese, or Overweight With at Least One Weight-related Comorbid Condition.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VK2735 in promoting weight loss among obese or overweight adults without Type 2 Diabetes, highlighting its potential significance in addressing obesity-related health issues.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests VK2735, a peptide GLP-1 and GIP dual agonist, administered once weekly. It is designed to aid weight management by enhancing metabolic processes.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model. It employs a triple masking approach, meaning participants, care providers, and investigators are unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the therapeutic benefits of VK2735.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 29, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 16, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Viking Therapeutics’ stock performance by showcasing progress in a promising treatment for weight management. Investor sentiment may be bolstered by the potential market demand for effective obesity treatments, especially in a competitive landscape where similar therapies are being developed.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

