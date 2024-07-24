Vigil Neuroscience’s Promising Phase 1 Trial and Alzheimer’s Focus

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has issued an update.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. revealed promising interim results from a Phase 1 trial of VG-3927 in healthy volunteers, showing good safety, tolerability, and potential for once-daily dosing. The drug also demonstrated a significant decrease in a specific biomarker linked to microglial activity in the brain. These findings support further clinical development, including a new cohort focused on Alzheimer’s patients. Vigil plans to release complete trial data in early 2025, with these insights shaping future larger-scale studies.

