Victory Goldfields Excels in Rare Earth Recovery

Victory Goldfields Limited reports high recovery rates of critical magnet metals, achieving up to 93% for Praseodymium, Neodymium, Dysprosium, and Terbium at their North Stanmore project. They completed a $2.5 million placement and received a $773,000 R&D tax offset, leaving the company with a strong cash position of $2.9 million. Further metallurgical testing confirmed the potential for efficient extraction and production of rare earth elements, positioning Victory as a significant player in the rare earths market.

