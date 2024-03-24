Victoria’s Secret Grapples with AI Integration: Navigating Risks and Ethical Challenges in the Race for Tech Advancement

Victoria’s Secret & Company (VSCO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Victoria’s Secret & Company faces significant business risks as it seeks to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The potential for AI to produce flawed, biased, or harmful content could lead to legal and competitive repercussions, tarnishing the company’s reputation and operational outcomes. Ethical challenges surrounding privacy, data integrity, and human rights may provoke regulatory scrutiny and societal backlash. Additionally, Victoria’s Secret & Company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, alongside the threat of more adept competitors in AI adoption, poses a further risk to its market position and financial stability.

The average VSCO stock price target is $19.38, implying -2.17% downside potential.

