Victoria’s Secret Exceeds Q1 2025 Expectations

The latest announcement is out from Victoria’s Secret ( (VSCO) ).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. reported its first quarter 2025 results, with sales and operating income exceeding expectations. The company maintained its full-year sales guidance despite a slight decrease in comparable sales. The first quarter saw net sales of $1.353 billion and an operating income of $20 million, with a net loss of $2 million. The company remains optimistic about its future, focusing on brand differentiation and customer engagement. For the second quarter, the company forecasts net sales between $1.380 billion and $1.410 billion, with adjusted operating income expected to range from $15 million to $35 million.

Spark’s Take on VSCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSCO is a Neutral.

Victoria’s Secret shows improving financial performance and operational efficiency, supported by strong recent earnings. Despite challenges in financial stability and recent corporate events, the stock’s technical indicators and valuation present moderate appeal.

More about Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is a specialty retailer known for its modern, fashion-inspired collections, including bras, panties, lingerie, apparel, sleepwear, swim, lounge, sport, and prestige fragrances and body care. The company operates leading brands such as Victoria’s Secret, PINK, and Adore Me, serving a diverse customer base through approximately 1,380 retail stores in nearly 70 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,999,407

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.77B

