Victorian Plumbing Group Plc Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc ( (GB:VIC) ) has issued an update.

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc reported strong financial results for the year ending September 2024, with a 4% increase in revenue to £295.7 million and a 10% growth in gross profit to £147.8 million. The company successfully completed its warehouse transformation and acquired Victoria Plum, contributing to its strategic growth despite exceptional costs impacting operating profit. The transition to a new distribution center and increased own brand sales have improved profitability, while strategic investments in people and technology aim to drive future expansion.

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, specializing in a wide range of bathroom products. The company focuses on providing high-quality own brand products, which represent a significant portion of its revenue.

YTD Price Performance: -0.86%

Average Trading Volume: 384,016

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £294.2M

