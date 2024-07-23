Victor Group Reports Higher Revenues, Lower Losses

Victor Group Holdings Ltd (AU:VIG) has released an update.

Victor Group Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in revenues, up 258.2% to $5,273,918 for the half-year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period last year. However, the company still experienced a loss, though narrower than before, with a 14.6% decrease in losses after tax to $579,265. No dividends were paid, recommended, or declared during this period, and the company’s net tangible assets per security slightly decreased from 0.34 to 0.30 cents.

For further insights into AU:VIG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.