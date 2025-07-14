Vibropower Corporation Embraces Digital Communication for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Vibropower Corporation Limited ( (SG:BJD) ) is now available.

Vibropower Corporation Limited has announced its continued commitment to sustainability by utilizing electronic communications for distributing documents to shareholders, aligning with its Constitution, the Companies Act, and the Listing Rules. Despite the shift to digital, the company will comply with the Singapore Exchange’s Listing Manual, which mandates physical copies for certain documents, ensuring shareholders can request physical copies when needed.

More about Vibropower Corporation Limited

Vibropower Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. It is committed to sustainability and environmental friendliness, focusing on using electronic communications to provide documents to shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 12,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$1.33M

For detailed information about BJD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue