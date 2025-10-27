Vibrant Group CEO Takes Leave of Absence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vibrant Group Ltd ( (SG:BIP) ) just unveiled an update.

Vibrant Group Limited has announced that its Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eric Khua Kian Keong, will be on a four-month leave of absence starting from October 27, 2025. During his absence, Mr. Don Tang Fook Yuen, a senior executive of the Group, will assume Mr. Khua’s responsibilities, supported by an executive committee consisting of BG (RET) Lim Yeow Beng and Mr. Francis Lee Fook Wah.

More about Vibrant Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 910,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$116.3M

