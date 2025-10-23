Viaplay Group Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Progress

Viaplay Group ( (NENTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Viaplay Group presented to its investors.

Viaplay Group is a Nordic entertainment company specializing in streaming services, pay-TV channels, and commercial radio networks, with a strong focus on sports and local storytelling content. In its latest earnings report, Viaplay Group reported total net sales of SEK 4,018 million, a decrease from the previous year, with a net income of SEK -142 million. The company highlighted progress in its strategic transformation and the anticipated closure of the Allente acquisition in the fourth quarter. Key financial metrics showed a slight improvement in underlying core operations, with organic sales growth declining by 2.7% year-on-year. The company continues to focus on monetization, performance improvements, and return on investment, with expectations of a strong lineup of sports events in the coming months. Viaplay Group remains committed to its strategic priorities and aims to create long-term value for its shareholders and audiences.

