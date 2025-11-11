Viant Technology Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Viant Technology, Inc. ( (DSP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Viant Technology, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Viant Technology, Inc., a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, specializes in digital marketing solutions, particularly in the Connected TV (CTV) space, with a focus on autonomous advertising through its ViantAI platform.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Viant Technology reported record achievements across key metrics, including a significant increase in CTV advertiser spend, which now accounts for 46% of total ad spend. The company also announced a multi-year partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company, further solidifying its position in the advertising industry.

Key financial highlights include a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue to $85.6 million and a 13% rise in gross profit to $39.8 million. However, net income decreased by 20% to $5.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, contribution ex-TAC grew by 12% to $53 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% to $16 million. The company also expanded its IRIS_ID contextual identifier through integration with Tubi, enhancing targeting capabilities.

Despite the decline in net income, Viant’s strategic moves, such as the partnership with Molson Coors and the award for Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution, indicate a strong market position and potential for future growth. The company repurchased 4.8 million shares of Class A common stock, reflecting confidence in its long-term strategy.

Looking ahead, Viant Technology anticipates continued growth in the fourth quarter, with projected revenue between $101.5 million and $104.5 million and adjusted EBITDA expected to reach up to $23.5 million. The company remains optimistic about accelerating both top and bottom-line growth, driven by its unique CTV offerings and new brand partnerships.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue