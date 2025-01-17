Vianet Group PLC Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Vianet Group plc ( (GB:VNET) ) is now available.

Vianet Group PLC has announced a share buyback, purchasing 75,000 ordinary shares at a uniform price of 113 pence each. These shares will be canceled, reducing the company’s issued share capital to 29,155,164 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This adjustment affects the total voting rights for stakeholders, aligning with the company’s compliance under the Market Abuse Regulation.

More about Vianet Group plc

YTD Price Performance: -0.44%

Average Trading Volume: 35,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £32.88M

