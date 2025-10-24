VHM Limited Issues Correction to Resource Update Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VHM Limited ( (AU:VHM) ) has shared an update.

VHM Limited issued a correction to its previous announcement regarding updates to its global resources and reserves. The corrections, detailed in an annexure, do not materially affect the information initially disclosed, ensuring stakeholders that the changes are primarily clarifications and amendments to specific sections and tables.

More about VHM Limited

VHM Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker VHM and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 574,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$158.1M

