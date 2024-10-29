VHM Limited Advances Goschen Project with Capital Boost

VHM Limited (AU:VHM) has released an update.

VHM Limited, an Australian rare earths and mineral sands developer, raised $3.43 million to support the advancement of its Goschen Project in Victoria. The company aims to secure capital for the project’s Final Investment Decision, with an additional agreement for up to $5 million from an institutional investor. The Goschen Project’s Environment Effects Statement is under review, and the company’s executive team saw recent changes with the appointment of a new Chief Finance Officer.

For further insights into AU:VHM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.