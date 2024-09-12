VH Global to Present Interim Results to Shareholders

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc, a London-listed company managed by Victory Hill Capital Partners LLP, will present their Interim Results in a live session open to all shareholders on 19 September 2024. Interested investors are invited to submit questions beforehand or during the event, which will be hosted through Investor Meet Company. Victory Hill, known for its focus on energy infrastructure investments aiding the global transition to net zero, manages GSEO with a commitment to sustainable positive returns and UN sustainable development goals.

