VH Global Sustainable Energy Expands Treasury Holdings

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc recently repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares at £0.733 each, adding to its treasury holdings. This move brings the total shares held in treasury to 26,045,468, while 396,453,422 shares remain in circulation. Shareholders can use this updated figure for transparency and disclosure calculations.

For further insights into GB:GSEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.