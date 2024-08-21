VH Global Sustainable Energy Executes Share Buyback

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc has bought back 100,000 of its own shares for treasury at £0.75957 each, following approval from its shareholders. The transaction leaves the company with 22,145,468 treasury shares and 400,353,422 shares in circulation, out of a total of 422,498,890 issued shares. This buyback could impact shareholders’ notifications under the FCA’s rules due to the change in shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:GSEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.