VH Global Reports Major Shareholder Update

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc has reported a significant change in share ownership, as Alliance Witan plc crossed the notification threshold on October 10, 2024, now holding 12.23% of voting rights with a total of 48,550,000 shares. The notification was completed on October 11, 2024, from their office in Dundee, Scotland, indicating a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

