VGI Partners Shareholding Shift Affects Voting Power

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) has experienced a shift in voting power due to Wilson Asset Management Group’s change in shareholding, with the cancellation of 56,510,886 ordinary shares impacting the voting dynamics. The changes, which are detailed in the company’s recent formal notification, have resulted in a voting power alteration from 5.11% to 6.17% for the asset management group.

For further insights into AU:VG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.