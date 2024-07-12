VGI Partners Reports Strong June Performance

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd reported a positive net portfolio return of 1.8% for June 2024, with notable performance from large-cap tech companies like Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet, which are benefiting from the AI industry’s growth. The firm continues to strategically shift investment exposure from the higher-valued US market to more attractively priced opportunities in Europe and Japan. Additionally, a new top 10 position in GQG Partners has already shown strong contribution to the VG1 portfolio.

