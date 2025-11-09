VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Reports NTA Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. ( (AU:VG1) ) has shared an announcement.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd announced that as of November 7, 2025, the estimated net tangible asset backing per ordinary share was $2.30, inclusive of offshore equity market movements and after applicable fees and charges. This update reflects VG1’s ongoing commitment to providing transparent and timely information to its stakeholders, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market positioning.

More about VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (VG1) offers investors access to a concentrated portfolio of long and short positions in global listed securities. The company employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach, leveraging the experience and network of Regal Partners, its investment manager.

YTD Price Performance: 14.23%

Average Trading Volume: 324,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

