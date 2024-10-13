VGI Partners Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, disclosing that 73,500 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 51,252,604 shares already bought back. This move is part of an ongoing on-market buy-back initiative as per their latest notification to the ASX.

