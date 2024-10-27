VGI Partners Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 103,097 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 53 million shares bought back so far. This move indicates the company’s commitment to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

