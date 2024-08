Vext Science (TSE:VEXT) has released an update.

Vext Science, Inc., a prominent U.S. cannabis company with operations in Arizona and Ohio, is set to release its Q2 2024 financial results on August 20, 2024. The company will also hold a conference call and webcast the same day to discuss the financial outcomes, which will be available for replay on their investor site.

