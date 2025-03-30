Vesync Co., Ltd. Announces Court Meeting for Scheme Shareholders

Vesync Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2148) ) has shared an update.

Vesync Co., Ltd. has announced a court-directed meeting for its Scheme Shareholders to consider and potentially approve a scheme of arrangement. This meeting, scheduled for April 23, 2025, in Hong Kong, is part of a legal process involving the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. The outcome of this meeting may impact the company’s operations and its stakeholders, as the scheme requires subsequent court sanction.

More about Vesync Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 2.84%

Average Trading Volume: 1,046,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.2B

