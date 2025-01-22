Vesuvius Announces Share Buyback Transactions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Vesuvius ( (GB:VSVS) ) has issued an update.

Vesuvius plc announced a recent purchase of 168,008 of its ordinary shares as part of a previously announced Share Buyback Programme. The company plans to cancel these shares, impacting the total voting rights, which will be adjusted accordingly. Since the start of the program, Vesuvius has repurchased over 5 million shares, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

More about Vesuvius

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology, serving process industries in high temperature conditions. The company develops innovative solutions for manufacturing processes, focusing on safety, efficiency, and sustainability, with a global presence and strong customer relationships.

YTD Price Performance: -2.60%

Average Trading Volume: 441,375

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.04B

For detailed information about VSVS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.