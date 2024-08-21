Vesuvius Advances Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.

Vesuvius plc has actively pursued its Share Buyback Programme by purchasing 217,937 of its own Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 406.00p to 410.00p, with the intention to cancel these shares to adjust the company’s capital structure. This move, part of a larger effort to repurchase up to £50 million worth of shares, has reduced the total voting rights in the company to 260,849,853. The company’s strategy aims to optimize shareholder value and improve capital efficiency.

