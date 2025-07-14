Vestum AB Reports Stable Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vestum AB ( (SE:VESTUM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vestum AB’s interim report for January to June 2025 highlights a period of organic growth and stable cash flow despite a slight decline in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. The company completed significant divestments and acquisitions, including the purchase of Nortech Management Holding Limited, which are expected to impact its future operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:VESTUM) stock is a Buy with a SEK12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vestum AB stock, see the SE:VESTUM Stock Forecast page.

More about Vestum AB

Vestum AB operates within the infrastructure and construction industry, focusing on providing services and products that support the development and maintenance of essential infrastructure. The company is involved in various projects and acquisitions to enhance its market position.

YTD Price Performance: -13.12%

Average Trading Volume: 312,995

Current Market Cap: SEK3.66B

