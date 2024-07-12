Vertu Motors Executes Share Buyback Plan

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors PLC has announced the purchase of 35,989 of its own shares on 11 July 2024, at a uniform price of 73.5 pence per share, as part of its share buyback programme initiated on 15 May 2024. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of shares with voting rights to 337,057,882. The company plans to continue this buyback initiative and will provide updates on any further transactions.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.