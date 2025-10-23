Vertu Motors Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vertu Motors ( (GB:VTU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vertu Motors has repurchased 170,124 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, which began in February 2025. This transaction, executed through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, reflects the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders, having already reduced its shares in issue by 20% since 2017. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the total number of shares with voting rights to 317,852,537, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VTU) stock is a Hold with a £63.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vertu Motors stock, see the GB:VTU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTU is a Neutral.

Vertu Motors’ overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and stable gross margins, though profitability and cash flow generation face challenges. The stock’s valuation is reasonable with an attractive dividend yield, while technical analysis indicates mixed market sentiment.

More about Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors is the fourth largest automotive retailer in the UK, operating 191 sales outlets nationwide. Established in 2006, the company aims to consolidate the UK motor retail sector through acquisitions and organic growth, focusing on operational efficiencies across its dealership network. Vertu Motors is committed to delivering an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust.

Average Trading Volume: 354,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £187.7M

