Vertical Aerospace Reports Strong H1 2025 Results and Strategic Partnerships

Vertical Aerospace ( (EVTL) ) has issued an announcement.

Vertical Aerospace announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, highlighting significant progress in its operations and strategic partnerships. The company has accelerated its piloted flight tests and signed a new long-term partnership with Aciturri Aerostructures to produce the entire airframe for the VX4. Vertical Aerospace is also expanding its partnership with Bristow to deliver full-service eVTOL operations for VX4 customers. The leadership team has been strengthened with new appointments, and the company maintains industry-leading capital efficiency with a cash runway extending to mid-2026. These developments demonstrate Vertical Aerospace’s momentum in advancing its aircraft certification and industrialization efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (EVTL) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vertical Aerospace stock, see the EVTL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EVTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVTL is a Underperform.

Vertical Aerospace’s stock is facing significant challenges primarily due to its poor financial performance, characterized by substantial operational losses and negative equity. The technical indicators show a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics highlight financial difficulties with a negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call data or corporate events further limits any positive outlook.

More about Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. The company is focused on creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel with its piloted, four-passenger Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the VX4, which has zero operating emissions. Vertical Aerospace is also developing a hybrid-electric variant to offer increased range and mission flexibility. The company has approximately 1,500 pre-orders from customers across four continents and collaborates with leading aerospace companies to develop advanced eVTOL technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,450,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $562.7M

