Vertical Aerospace Partners with Aciturri for VX4 Airframe Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Vertical Aerospace ( (EVTL) ).

Vertical Aerospace announced a strategic partnership with Aciturri Aerostructures to build the airframe for its VX4 eVTOL aircraft, effective August 1, 2025. Aciturri will supply and engineer the entire airframe, supporting Vertical’s Flightpath 2030 plan towards certification and production. This partnership leverages Aciturri’s extensive experience in aerospace manufacturing, enhancing Vertical’s progress towards scalable production and certification of the VX4, which aims to redefine urban transport with sustainable electric flight.

The most recent analyst rating on (EVTL) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vertical Aerospace stock, see the EVTL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EVTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVTL is a Underperform.

Vertical Aerospace’s stock is facing significant challenges primarily due to its poor financial performance, characterized by substantial operational losses and negative equity. The technical indicators show a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics highlight financial difficulties with a negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call data or corporate events further limits any positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on EVTL stock, click here.

More about Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. The company is developing the VX4, a piloted, four-passenger Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft with zero operating emissions. Vertical Aerospace is also working on a hybrid-electric variant to offer increased range and mission flexibility. The company partners with leading aerospace companies and has approximately 1,500 pre-orders for the VX4 from customers across four continents.

Average Trading Volume: 1,450,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $562.7M

For a thorough assessment of EVTL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue