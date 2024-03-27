Vertex Resource Group Reports Historic Financial Results

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (TSE:VTX) has released an update.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has reported a record-breaking year with net revenue reaching $247.3 million and adjusted EBITDA hitting $37.9 million, marking the highest figures in the company’s history. The fourth quarter of 2023 alone saw a highest-ever net revenue of $61.3 million and a significant increase in free cash flow to $4.0 million. These impressive results reflect the company’s successful strategies in competitive pricing, debt reduction, and diversification.

