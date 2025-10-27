Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VX-993 Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetic Neuropathy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((VRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Active-controlled, Dose-ranging, Parallel-design Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Oral VX-993 in Subjects With Pain Associated With Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy. The study aims to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of VX-993, an oral medication, for treating pain associated with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN).

The study tests VX-993, an experimental drug administered in tablet form, against Pregabalin, an active comparator, to determine its effectiveness in alleviating DPN-related pain. Both drugs are accompanied by matched placebos to ensure accurate results.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel design with quadruple masking, involving participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary goal is treatment-focused, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of VX-993’s potential benefits.

The study began on September 27, 2024, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on October 23, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and recruitment.

For investors, this study could significantly impact Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ market position, especially if VX-993 proves effective. Success could enhance Vertex’s stock performance, given the high demand for effective DPN treatments. Competitors in the neuropathic pain market may face increased pressure if VX-993 demonstrates superior efficacy.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue