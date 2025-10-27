Vertex Pharmaceuticals Advances Pain Management with Suzetrigine Study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((VRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 4, Open-label, Single-arm Study Evaluating the Effectiveness and Safety of Suzetrigine As Part of Multimodal Therapy for Acute Pain After Aesthetic or Reconstructive Surgeries.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of Suzetrigine (SUZ) in treating acute postoperative pain, highlighting its significance in enhancing postoperative care.

The intervention being tested is Suzetrigine, an oral drug intended to manage acute pain as part of multimodal therapy. Participants will receive the drug for up to 14 days or until their pain resolves.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. The open-label design allows all participants and researchers to know the treatment being administered.

The study began on March 19, 2025, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study update could positively influence Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and investor sentiment by demonstrating the company’s commitment to expanding its pain management portfolio. The competitive landscape in pain management could see shifts as Vertex advances its clinical offerings.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

