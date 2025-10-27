Vertex Pharmaceuticals Advances Genetic Research in ADPKD with New Study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((VRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Study to Determine the Prevalence and Clinical Characteristics Associated With PKD1 Gene Variant Groups in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).’ The study aims to estimate the prevalence and clinical characteristics of PKD1/2 gene variant groups within the ADPKD population, which could provide significant insights into the genetic underpinnings of this condition.

The study involves an observational approach where participants will undergo blood sample collection for PKD1/2 genotyping. Those with specific PKD1 variants will be followed up for one year, allowing researchers to gather comprehensive data on the progression and characteristics of ADPKD.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve any allocation or masking, focusing purely on gathering data to understand the genetic landscape of ADPKD.

The study began on December 10, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 16, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

This study update could influence Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by showcasing their commitment to advancing genetic research in kidney diseases, potentially boosting investor confidence. The findings could also impact the competitive landscape, as advancements in understanding ADPKD may lead to new therapeutic opportunities.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

