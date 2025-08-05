Vertex Minerals Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Vertex Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:VTX) ).

Vertex Minerals Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 946,492 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 5, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and providing stakeholders with new investment opportunities.

More about Vertex Minerals Ltd.

Vertex Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the extraction and production of minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 703,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.22M

