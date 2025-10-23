Vertex Minerals Issues Over 39 Million Options to Boost Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Vertex Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:VTX) ) is now available.

Vertex Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 39,596,537 quoted options, expiring on 17 July 2026, with an exercise price of $0.25 each. This strategic move, which includes 1,113,922 options issued without disclosure under specific legal provisions, aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market positioning.

More about Vertex Minerals Ltd.

Vertex Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code VTX.

